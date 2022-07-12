Delhi Police put in place anti-terror measures for safe Kanwar Yatra
Hotel, restaurant and dharmashala owners in Rishikesh were asked on Monday to behave well with Kanwriyas and not to overcharge them. The Kanwar Yatra begins on 14 July
Delhi: The administration has defined routes to regulate traffic in order to ensure a peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra starting from Thursday.
Sanjay Sain, DCP, North-East said that the police have roped in locals & Bhaichara committee members also urged the Kanwar organisers to appoint volunteers, so that they can coordinate with the police to ensure proper arrangements.
Delhi | We've defined routes and traffic regulations. Besides, we've roped in locals & Bhaichara committee members. We've also urged the Kanwar organisers to appoint volunteers, so that they can coordinate with the police to ensure these arrangements: Sanjay Sain, DCP, North-East pic.twitter.com/RThTamKy0b
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022
In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the administration has divided the entire district in zones, sectors and sub sectors to keep strict watch on security arrangements, a senior official said.
According to PTI, the officers have been deputed near the ancient Doodheswar Nath temple in the district where the devotees will offer Ganga Jal on the Shivling on Maha Shivratri festival.
Hotel, restaurant and dharmashala owners in Rishikesh were asked on Monday to behave well with Kanwriyas and not to overcharge them.
Similar instructions have been issued to auto rickshaw drivers who have also been warned of stern action in case there is a violation of these orders, Rishikesh SDM Shailendra Singh Negi told reporters after chairing a meeting with local businessmen, PTI said.
The Kanwar Yatra begins on 14 July.
According to PTI, as the yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, around four crore Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) are likely to come to Haridwar and Rishikesh to fetch water from the Ganga river to offer it to Lord Shiva.
The SDM said owners of shops located along the Kanwar yatra route have been asked to prominently display a rate list.
Only pedestrian Kanwariyas will have the permission to pass through the town, those coming on vehicles will have to go towards Muni ki Reti through Rishikesh bypass-Natraj Chawk and Dalwala, he said.
There is also a plan to shower Kanwariyas with flower petals.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Two people arrested with Rs 62 lakh face value demonetised notes from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar
A bag and a pollybag containing old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, totally carrying a face value of 61,97,000, were recovered from two people near the Laxmi Nagar Metro station
Man held in connection with sexual harassment of woman in Delhi Metro
The incident took place on 2 June, while the woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal
Delhi Metro services disrupted on busy Yellow Line after woman jumps in front of train at Jor Bagh station
Delhi Metro Yellow line services from Central Secretariat to Green Park were disrupted after a woman passenger jumped in front of a moving metro and got hit