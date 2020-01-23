Kangana Ranaut on Indira Jaising asking Asha Devi to forgive her daughter's rapists: 'That lady should be kept in jail with those convicts'

Kangana Ranaut, at a recent promotional event for her film Panga, criticised senior lawyer Indira Jaising for suggesting that Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, should forgive her daughter’s rapists.

When asked to share her opinion on Jaising’s suggestion, a visibly angry Ranaut said, “Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe (That lady should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She needs it. Women like her who sympathise with criminals are the ones who birth monsters and murderers.)

Watch Ranaut’s remarks here

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Jaising, through a tweet, had urged Asha to forgive the perpetrators and had used the example of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who had forgiven Nalini, one of the convicts who was given the death penalty by the courts for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," Jaising's tweet read.

Ranaut had previously called out Deepika Padukone, when the Chappaak actress had asked a TikTok influencer to create her acid attack survivor look from the film.

Ranaut’s Panga, out on 24 January, follows a former hockey star who wants to revive her career. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and, Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.