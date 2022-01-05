Kalyan Singh birth anniversary: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Kalyan Singh was the first BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and he held the position from June 1991 to December 1992 and from September 1997 to November 1999

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to late Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary. Rajnath Singh called the late CM a stalwart of Indian politics and added that he worked ceaselessly throughout his life for the benefit of farmers, backward castes and the poor.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह जी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें नमन करता हूँ। वे उत्तर प्रदेश ही नहीं भारतीय राजनीति के एक प्रमुख स्तम्भ थे। ग़रीबों, किसानों और पिछड़े वर्गों के कल्याण के लिए उन्होंने आजीवन काम किया। उन्हें मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 5, 2022

The defence minister also shared a picture with Singh, during his days as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

Several other leaders took to social media to pay tribute to Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal:

Remembering former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh ji on his jayanti. An iconic leader, he made significant contributions in empowering the poor, underprivileged and farmers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 5, 2022



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, calling him a popular mass leader, conscientious member of the BJP family who made an incomparable contribution to the Ram Mandir movement. Tributes to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Kalyan Singhji, on his birth anniversary. Respected Babu ji will always be remembered."

लोकप्रिय जननेता, राम मंदिर आंदोलन में अतुल्य योगदान देने वाले भाजपा परिवार के कर्तव्यनिष्ठ सदस्य, उ.प्र. के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रद्धेय कल्याण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन। आदरणीय बाबू जी को उनके दृढ़ निर्णयों तथा शुचितापूर्ण जीवन के लिए सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 4, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma:

A veteran leader and civilizational icon, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh ji played a pivotal role in the movement for India’s cultural regeneration. He also contributed immensely towards welfare of the poor. My shraddhanjali to senior BJP leader on his jayanti. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 5, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Singh:

Homage to Shri Kalyan Singh Ji on his Janm-Jayanti. A stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader, he made immense contribution towards upliftment of weaker sections of the society. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 5, 2022

Born on 5 January, 1932, Singh first joined politics as a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He first took oath as a legislator in 1967.

Singh was the first BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He held the position from June 1991 to December 1992 and from September 1997 to November 1999.

It was during his tenure that the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya. He was also accused of criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th century mosque. Along with 32 other people, including veteran BJP leaders MM Josh and LK Advani, Singh was acquitted in the case in September 2020.

He had also held various organisational posts in the BJP at the central and state level. Singh was the governor of Rajasthan from 2014-19.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure on 21 August last year. He had been admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.