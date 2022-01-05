India

Kalyan Singh birth anniversary: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Kalyan Singh was the first BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and he held the position from June 1991 to December 1992 and from September 1997 to November 1999

FP Trending January 05, 2022 14:39:29 IST
Kalyan Singh birth anniversary: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister

File image of Kalyan Singh. PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to late Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary. Rajnath Singh called the late CM a stalwart of Indian politics and added that he worked ceaselessly throughout his life for the benefit of farmers, backward castes and the poor.

The defence minister also shared a picture with Singh, during his days as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

Several other leaders took to social media to pay tribute to Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal:


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, calling him a popular mass leader, conscientious member of the BJP family who made an incomparable contribution to the Ram Mandir movement. Tributes to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Kalyan Singhji, on his birth anniversary. Respected Babu ji will always be remembered."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Singh:

Born on 5 January, 1932, Singh first joined politics as a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He first took oath as a legislator in 1967.

Singh was the first BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He held the position from June 1991 to December 1992 and from September 1997 to November 1999.

It was during his tenure that the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya. He was also accused of criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th century mosque. Along with 32 other people, including veteran BJP leaders MM Josh and LK Advani, Singh was acquitted in the case in September 2020.

He had also held various organisational posts in the BJP at the central and state level. Singh was the governor of Rajasthan from 2014-19.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure on 21 August last year. He had been admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 05, 2022 14:39:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

UP probe into Ayodhya land 'scam' an eyewash, SC should intervene, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India

UP probe into Ayodhya land 'scam' an eyewash, SC should intervene, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

IAF Helicopter Crash: Rajnath Singh to be apprised of probe team's findings at 11 am today
India

IAF Helicopter Crash: Rajnath Singh to be apprised of probe team's findings at 11 am today

Sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it

IAF gives detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh on CDS helicopter crash inquiry report
India

IAF gives detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh on CDS helicopter crash inquiry report

Sources said the Mi-17V5 was following a railway line in the hills when it entered a thick cloud cover. The crew decided to fly out of it rather than land, and hit a cliff in the process