'Jungle Raj': CM Kejriwal slams Centre over Delhi's law and order situation

A day after the shocking case of daylight robbery occurred in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Central government and Lt Governor over the capital’s law and order situation.

Kejriwal said that “jungle raj” was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit. He claimed that if the Aam Aadmi Party is given in charge of Delhi’s law and order, it would make Delhi “the safest city” in the country.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, “It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi.”

“Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is ‘jungle raj’,” the chief minister said.

Referring to other cases of crime, Kejriwal asked, “What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital’s law-and-order situation be like this?”

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi hits back

“Arvind Kejriwal is running a government where Deputy CM is in jail. His minister Satyendar Jain has recently come out on bail. Over 40 MLAs are found indulging in corrupt and criminal practices,” said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi while slamming Kejriwal.

She added, “It is to protect all these criminals is why he (Delhi CM) wants law and order in his hands.”

Kejriwal writes to LG

Last week, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor bringing his attention to the crime situation in the national capital and proposing a meeting with the cabinet.

In the letter, Kejriwal said that the rise of crime has shaken the national capital while “no substantial action has been taken by LG & MHA to fix the situation,” a press release said.

“I am writing this letter to draw the urgent attention of your good self towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi,” the letter read.

With inputs from agencies

