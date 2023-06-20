'4 murders in last 24 hours': Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to LG amid rise in crime, seeks meeting with cabinet

In the wake of rising crime cases in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor bringing his attention to the situation in the national capital and proposing a meeting with the cabinet.

In the recent past, Delhi has witnessed an increase in crime rate with the most shocking case emerging from Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area where a 20-year-old man Sahil Khan stabbed a 16-year-old girl Sakshi repeatedly.

My letter to Hon’ble LG on deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/2gvbZvN7zZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 20, 2023

In the letter, Kejriwal said that the rise of crime has shaken the national capital while “no substantial action has been taken by LG & MHA to fix the situation,” a press release said.

“I am writing this letter to draw the urgent attention of your good self towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi,” the letter read.

Mentioning the statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the chief minister highlighted that Delhi alone accounts for 32.20 percent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India.

“Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground,” he added.

He also expressed his government’s willingness to collaborate with the central government in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the NCT of Delhi.

The CM also expressed disappointment over the lack of urgency displayed by central government authorities.

He said, “I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision-makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here.”

Kejriwal suggests new measures to fight crime

In the letter, the chief minister also suggested some ways that can be applied to fight crime in Delhi.

He said that there is a growing need to implement measures like enhanced police patrolling during night hours to prevent crimes during night time.

He also called for an open dialogue with the residents of Delhi to seek their input on improving the law and order situation.

A revival of Thana-level committees, which previously served as platforms for regular and active engagement between the police, the public, and elected representatives, has also been recommended.

