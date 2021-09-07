JNVST 2021: Admit cards for Class 6 entrance test out for two Madhya Pradesh districts, check details here

The exam will now be held on 26 September in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 admit cards for Class 6 have been released. The hall tickets have been put out for the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh, where the exam was postponed from 11 August for administrative reasons.

The exam, which is conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), will now be held on 26 September in the districts. Candidates can now download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at https://navodaya.gov.in/.

Check steps to download the JNVST 2021 hall tickets below:

Go to the official website, https://navodaya.gov.in/

Select the link to apply online for JNVST 2021 that is available on the homepage

A new page will open. Select the link for downloading the hall ticket

Enter the required details to log in and get the admit card

Save a copy of the hall ticket for the future

Here’s the direct link: https://cbseitms.nic.in/RegistrationEditLogin.aspx

The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours in English, regional languages of the state, and Hindi. The paper will consist of 100 marks with three sections - mental ability, mental arithmetic, and language.

The Class 6 entrance test for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test was rescheduled on September 4.

The JNVs were instituted to provide modern, high-quality education to children, who were primarily from rural areas. The schools provide the selected candidates with free education, lodging, uniform, textbooks, and food. Education is imparted in regional languages till Class 8.

As per the Ministry of Education, the JNVs are scheduled to open in a phased manner for Classes 9 to 12, separately. The institutes will be open up to 50 percent attendance “as per the notification of states/UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools.” The ministry also stated that students will be allowed to stay in their respective hostels and attend classes only after their guardian’s consent. The facility of online classes will be continued for students.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had earlier decided to reopen the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12.