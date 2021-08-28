Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from 31 August; check details here

All classes will be conducted keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an independent body under the Ministry of Education, has decided to reopen the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12.

According to the latest update, the JNVs will open for students with up to 50 percent attendance, from 31 August. Meanwhile, all classes will be conducted keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols and measures in the respective states and union territories.

“Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to reopen the JNVs up to 50 percent capacity, in a phased manner for classes IX to XII (9 to 12), as per the notification of States/UTs which have permitted reopening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools,” a statement issued by the education ministry reads.

Further in the statement, the Ministry also informed that students will only be allowed to attend classes and stay in the respective hostel after the parent’s consent or agreement. In the meantime, the facility of online education will continue for students.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas upto 50% capacity, in a phased manner for Classes 9-12, as per notification of States/UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools: Education Ministry

Moreover, the Samiti has made proper arrangements for students in providing support to ensure good mental and physical health through counselling in the organisation.

Under the Union Ministry of Education, there are more than 660 JNVs in India which are run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. For the unversed, JNVs are co-educational respective schools that are associated with the Central Board of Secondary Education and are also fully residential. It’s the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti that manages these respective schools.

So far, states like Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have announced the commencement of offline classes from 1 September. Following suit, other states including Telangana and Assam have also announced the reopening of colleges and other higher education institutions.

Keeping in mind the safety of students, states have issued guidelines and SOPs to be followed by candidates and school authorities while resuming offline classes.