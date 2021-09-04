The test, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 11 August, was postponed for administrative reasons

The Class 6 entrance test for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) has been rescheduled by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh. The test, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 11 August was postponed for administrative reasons.

The new date of the JNVST 2021 for these districts is 26 September, as per the official notification. Students can download the admit cards from the official website https://navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2021 for Class 6 students was held in other districts on 11 August for a duration of two hours in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The test had three sections- language, mental ability, and mental arithmetic. The paper comprised 100 marks, with 80 objective-type questions.

The test was conducted at 62 centres across the country. About 2,41,7009 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 47,320 will be selected.

Separately, the admissions for Class 11 at the JNVs were conducted till 26 August. Students will be selected on the basis of their Class 10 grades. Applicants should have obtained the grades from a recognised educational institute, located in the state where the JNV is based, as well as affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or any other recognised board for the academic year 2021-22.

The JNVs were instituted to provide high-quality, modern education to students, primarily from rural areas. The schools provide the admitted students with free education, lodging, textbooks, food, and uniforms. Till Class 8, regional languages are the medium of instruction. Post Class 8, English is the medium of instruction for imparting knowledge in Science and Mathematics while Hindi is used for Social Sciences.

The JNVs are scheduled to reopen in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, “as per the notification of states/UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools,” according to the Ministry of Education.