JNU begins mid-semester examination online; university to remain shut due to coronavirus lockdown

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the mid-semester exams online. Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the exams that started on 27 April will continue till 4 May 2020.

“In order to complete the academic requirements for the MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until 4 May, 2020. Way to go,” the JNU VC wrote on his personal Twitter handle.

JNU will remain shut due to the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the lockdown extended till 3 May, most colleges, universities and educational institutions across the country are conducting online classes. Entrance examinations, new sessions, annual examinations have been postponed.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown prompted the academic council of JNU on 20 April to endorse a resolution through online circulation, validating the holding of classes and providing research guidance to students.

The council also approved the recommendation by the dean of schools and chairperson of special centers on holding semester exams in their respective schools/centres.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, JNU has allowed 18 of its departments to prepare plans for the next semester. As per the plans, the School of Life Sciences will focus on online lectures till 31 May.

The department of Environmental Sciences has planned to keep its academic plans on track via online lectures.

Other departments have similarly found out means of continuing the courses despite the lockdown.

Earlier, the university had also said that it would be taking disciplinary action against students who violate COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.