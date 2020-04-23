JNU approves recommendations made by its schools and centers on mode of examination; online tests possible if consensus reached

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved recommendations of its deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres on conducting examinations in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Academic Council (AC) of the University on 20 April had endorsed a resolution through online circulation, supporting the holding of classes providing research guidance to students.

The AC authorised the vice chancellor to approve any additional suggestions or requests from schools and special centres with regard to the current academic session and the new session.

The last date for submission of M.Phil dissertation and PhD theses will remain in line with relevant University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Offline exams could be conducted only after the lockdown is lifted, but schools and special centres could hold online examination if a consensus is reached, reported agency news PTI quoting officials.

The teachers’ body put forward the recommendations on April 19 and the AC members were asked to give their approval by 20 April.

The JNU in December last year decided to hold exams through WhatsApp and email. The decision was taken following the protests by students over the fee hike. Students had also boycotted end semester examination.

The University said it would send question papers to students MPhil and MA programme. Students were asked to submit answer sheets by 21 December.

