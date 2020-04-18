Coronavirus Outbreak: JNU warns students flouting COVID-19 lockdown of disciplinary action

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will take disciplinary action against students who violate COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Through a notice on its website, the premier varsity advised its students to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines "in letter and spirit".

JNU noted that students are "openly" flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, even after reminders.

"Even as the essential services providers of JNU have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements of the university community, and ensuring their safety and security, it has been found that some students are openly flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, even after reminders, thereby putting themselves as well as the entire community to serious health risk,” said professor Dhananjay Singh, chief proctor of JNU.

The university also said it has been brought to its notice that students have disregarded requests of shopkeepers and guards to maintain queue while entering shops and milk booths, to keep social distancing and wear face masks.

The JNU administration said students have also been "purposelessly" cycling and walking on the road during the lockdown period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 14 April had extended the countrywide coronavirus lockdown till 3 May. The lockdown has been imposed to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus that has claimed over 480 lives in the country.

More than 14,300 people have been infected with COVID-19 virus in India.

Delhi is among the cities that have reported a maximum number of coronavirus cases. The national capital has seen at least 42 deaths and around 1,700 people have tested positive for the virus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.