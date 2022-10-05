New Delhi: Three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in encounter in Drach area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist linked to terror outfit LeT was killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.

“Second encounter at Moolu is still in progress,” said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YxRfSTij0P — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

“Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed were involved in the recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2 October at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24 September in Pulwama,” added Kumar.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

With inputs from agencies

