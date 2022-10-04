New Delhi: Yasir Ahmed, the domestic help and the main accused in murder of Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia has been arrested after a major manhunt throughout the night.

“In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Earlier in the day, ADGP Singh said that the initial investigation into the death of the DG Prisons HK Lohia revealed that domestic help Yasir Ahmed is the main accused in the case.

The senior police officer further said that Ahmed was working at Lohia’s house for nearly six month. CCTV footages showed that Ahmed, a resident of Ramban, fled after committing the crime.

The ADGP said, “Initial investigation has revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.”

HK Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night. His body had burn injuries and his throat was slit when police visited the house in Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Ahmed had even attempted to set ablaze the body of Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

“He (HK Lohia) had been staying at his friend’s house for the past few days. After having dinner, he went back to his room. The domestic help was inside his room on pretext of helping him with some ailment,” J&K DGP Singh said.

He further said that Ahmed then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp weapon. “He also tried to suffocate him. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person,” DGP Singh added.

The security personnel deputed at the officer’s residence observed fire in Lohia’s room. ADGP Singh said that the guards had to break open the door because it was locked from the inside.

The terror outfit ‘People’s Anti Fascist Force’ (PAFF) has also claimed responsibility for the murder. However, the police have, so far, not mentioned the involvement of terror forces in the incident.

“So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With inputs from agencies

