New Delhi: Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that the initial investigation into the death of DG Prisons HK Lohia has revealed that domestic help Yasir Ahmed is the main accused in the case.

#UPDATE | It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources: ADGP Jammu on the death of J&K DG Prisons HK Lohia (file pic) pic.twitter.com/orXgOavYkG — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

He said that Ahmed, a resident of Ramban, was working at Lohia’s house for nearly six months.

“Initial investigation has revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources,” said the ADGP.

He said that some CCTV footages obtained from the murder site show that the accused fled after committing the crime.

“So far no terror act is apparent as per initial investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” the ADGP added.

The police has also released the photographs of the suspect and has asked netizens to share information of him if he is seen anywhere.

Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

“He (HK Lohia) had been staying at his friend’s house for the past few days. After having dinner, he went back to his room. The domestic help was inside his room on pretext of helping him with some ailment,” said J&K DGP Singh.

“The helper then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp weapon, also tried to suffocate him. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person,” he added.

Earlier, ADGP Mukesh Singh, who visited the house at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, had said that Lohia was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling. The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, the police chief said.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside Lohia’s room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, he said.

“The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,” he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.