Jharkhand orders 7-day COVID-19 lockdown from 22 April; full list of what is allowed and what isn't

Restrictions have been imposed on non-essential shops, private offices and the movement of people. Gathering of more than five people at one place has also been banned in the state

As COVID-19 cases see a spike in the state, Jharkhand government announced a week-long lockdown in the state starting from Thursday. Issuing new restrictions for the lockdown, chief minister Hemant Soren said congregation of more than five people at one place has been banned.

While essential shops have been allowed to remain open during the lockdown, restrictions have been imposed on non-essential shops, private offices and the movement of people, as per a statement released by the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The restrictions will begin from 6 am on 22 April and continue till 29 April at 6 am, the chief minister said in a video message released on Twitter.

The decision to enforce the seven-day lockdown was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister in Ranchi. Soren said the period between 22 and 29 April will be observed as "health safety week" and appealed to the people not to venture out of their homes unless and until it's absolutely necessary.

राज्य में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की Chain को तोड़ना नितांत आवश्यक है। इसलिए राज्य में 'स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा सप्ताह' हेतु निर्णय लिया गया है। यह 22 अप्रैल सुबह 6 बजे से 29 अप्रैल सुबह 6 बजे तक लागू होगा। आप सभी से अपील है कृपया नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन करें। सर्तक रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/jMBGQ35SU5 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 20, 2021

"It's my appeal to the people to strictly follow the rules," Soren said, adding that the decision has been taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement has come a day after 3,992 people tested positive for the virus in the state, taking the tally to 1,62,945, while 50 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1,456 in the state.

Here are the dos'and don'ts

Services shops etc: All other shops shall be closed except shops for essential items, the notification said.

Religious places: Temples, mosques to remain open, however, gathering of devotees not allowed.

Activities: Mining, agricultural and construction activities permitted.

Offices: All offices shall be closed except the identified offices of the Government of India, State Government and private sectors.

Movement of people: No person shall leave their house except for essential works. Not more than 5 people shall congregate at any place.

Several districts in the state, including the state capital Ranchi, has been facing a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the fresh 50 fatalities, 17 were reported from East Singhbhum district and 11 from state capital Ranchi, the bulletin said.

According to the state health department, as of Monday, the number of active cases were 28,010 while the total number of recovered people was 1,33,479.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. The new positive cases included 1,073 from Ranchi and 676 from East Singhbhum district.