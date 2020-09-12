JEE Main 2020 result declared: What lies next, who can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 and other FAQs

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 was declared on 11 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 was declared on 11 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 24 students secured 100 percentile in the exam that was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres in the country.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam which is conducted for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Among these, only 74 percent of candidates had appeared for the exam.

There are several questions in the minds of students who qualified the JEE Main 2020 and what is the next procedure.

Who can apply for JEE Advanced?

According to a report by The Quint, the top 2,50,000 JEE Main rank holders are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Those who wish to apply are advised to complete the registration process and start preparing for the JEE Advanced 2020.

As reported earlier, the registration process fro JEE Advanced 2020 exam has started at jeeadv.ac.in. The examination will be held on 27 September.

Who is eligible for admission in NITs?

Those who are looking for admission in NITs can apply after the list of ranks is released. To get into NIT Trichy, NIT Warangal and NIT Calicut, students need to be among the top 5,000 rank holders.

What are the options available for students with low scores?

As for those students, who have not scored high marks, they can start preparing for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT). But to do that you must have had registered for the exam and booked slot for online examination. The exam is conducted by BITS Pilani for admission to Integrated First Degree programmes offered at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad

How will NTA select between JEE (Main) scores from January and September exams?

There are many candidates who took JEE (Main) in January and also in September and they must be thinking which score will be considered? For these students the higher percentile between the two exams will be considered.

When will admission process start? Is counselling mandatory?

Many who have qualified the examination want to know when the admission process will begin. A report by NDTV said students will have to take part in online counselling process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) that will be starting soon.

Students will be admitted to IITs, NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and some government-aided technical institutes (GFTIs) following the JoSAA counselling and seat allocation process.

Candidates who have cleared either one or both JEE Main papers are qualified to appear for JOSSA 2020 counselling.

The admission of the students who miss the counseling process will be forfeited.