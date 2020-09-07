BITSAT 2020: BITS Pilani announces dates for online test slot booking; releases admit cards on bitsadmission.com
As per the notification, the online test booking system (OTBS) will open on 9 September at 11 am. Candidates can book the slot till 10 September at 5 pm
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has announced the dates for online test slot booking for BITSAT 2020 and releasing of the admit cards on its official website - bitsadmission.com.
"Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS," the institute said.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, candidates will be able to download the admit card, or hall ticket, from 13 to 23 September.
For updates and information regarding BITSAT which is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.
According to a report by Careers 360, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 will be conducted from 16 to 18 September and 21 to 23 September.
To make candidates acquaint with the exam interface, mock test will be conducted by the institute. Students will have to use their default login and password that is pre-filled to take the test. They will not be required to use their BITSAT registration credentials.
Click here for the direct link of BITSAT 2020 Mock test
The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 6 and 10 August but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS – Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The exam is computer-based and is conducted online.
The total duration of the exam is three hours and it tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics, and Biology.
