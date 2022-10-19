Chennai: “I am ready to face an inquiry in this regard,” said expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, denying the findings and allegations of the Justice Arumughaswany Commission of Inquiry regarding her role in the medical treatment accorded to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation in 2016.

In a three-page statement, Sasikala said, “No one will hereafter support the mean stand of those who did not have the courage to take on Jayalalithaa politically and are watching the politicisation of her death. People have realised that there are no issues regarding the death of Amma (Jayalalithaa).”

A 608-page report tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday by former Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy concluded that V K Sasikala, the confidante of Jayalalithaa, “have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered”.

Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa’s personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar were also named by the commission in its findings which also requested an investigation against them.

Never interfered with medical treatment given to Jayalalithaa

In her response, Sasikala said that she had “never interfered” with the medical treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation between September and December 2016. “Being accused is nothing new to me,” she added.

“To provide views on the matter, I did not study medicine. It was left to the medical team to decide on the procedures to be adopted and medicines to be administered (to former CM Jayalalithaa). My intention was to ensure first class treatment for Amma,” she said.

She further said that she had “never been an obstacle” to taking Jayalalithaa abroad for further treatment.

“I do not have adequate medical knowledge to take such decisions. The decisions regarding the treatment and medicines were taken by the doctors. All that I cared for was that Amma got first-class treatment,” Sasikala claimed.

Why Apollo Hospitals was preferred for Jayalalithaa’s treatment?

Explaining the reason behind taking Jayalalithaa to Apollo Hospitals for treatment, Sasikala said the hospital was “a very big one in Asia.”

“Apollo Hospital is not incompetent to seek my medical advice. We were already seeking treatment for Amma for different ailments and that is why we preferred to take her there. I never objected to her being taken abroad for treatment. It was decided by doctors from AIIMS that there was no need for angioplasty.”

She further said that it was the decision of doctors, including those from AIIMS, that Jayalalithaa did not need an angiogram. “People would not accept what is made out of conjecture,” Sasikala said.

Jayalalithaa’s death being politicised, claims Sasikala

Sasikala slammed retired judged Arumughaswany, who advised the Tamil Nadu government to probe Jayalalithaa’s death and said that he was overstepping his brief from the Supreme Court.

She went on to say that the top court had contended that the former judge was biased and unequipped to handle medical issues. They had appointed a medical board, consisting of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which concluded that the treatment provided was “as per correct medical practice”, but the commission refused to accept the report submitted by the AIIMS medical board.

“People will not accept Jayalalithaa’s death being politicised. There are no doubts regarding her treatment at the hospital. She was expected to return home with us, but she unfortunately left this world,” Sasikala said.

‘Lived together for 30 years as sisters and friends’

Sasikala asked the commission how it arrived at a conclusion that the ties between her and Jayalalithaa had soured since 2012. “Who had given such information. There was no way by which Amma, who was no more, would have told the panel,” she said.

Terming the view a “lie” and “absurd”, Sasikala said: “We lived together for 30 years as sisters and friends. On what basis can (Justice) Arumughaswamy state that we were not in good terms since 2012? This is a blatant lie being told by the commission. I leave it to the people to judge the political intentions with which this was done.”

