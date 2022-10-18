Chennai: The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry constituted to probe the circumstances leading death of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s in 2016, on Tuesday, found the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s confidante VK Sasikala and three others guilty and requested investigation against them.

The probe report of the Commission was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today by the state government along with reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.

In its concluding remarks, the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry said that Sasikala, “have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered.”

Jayalalithaa death: Who have been found guilty in Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry report

The Commission has found Sasikala, former health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, Dr. KS Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa’s personal physician and relative of Sasikala) and former health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan guilty. It has requested an investigation into the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s death case.

Jayalalithaa death probe: What did Justice Arumughaswamy Commission report say?

The report said that doctors from Mumbai, the UK and the USA were invited, who had suggested angio/surgery. Doctors in Apollo Hospital (where the former CM was being treated) – Dr. YVC Reddy and Dr. Babu Abraham, who treated Jayalalithaa, “successfully threw it to the wind on the pretext of postponing it, to achieve their aim under some pressure,” the report claimed.

The report also said that the Commission found “criminality” against the then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao over his signature in 21 forms on different dates for the procedural aspects.

“Of course it is a man-made lapse and he would reap the consequences, especially because the life of late CM was involved. Hence, investigation is to be ordered,” the Commission said.

The report further claimed that US doctor Samin Sharma had convinced Jayalalithaa to agree for an angio, and a UK-based health expert Richard Beale had allegedly said he was prepared to take the former CM abroad for treatment, but it did not materialise.

The Commission went on to say that it has received extensive documents from the hospital and had recorded the depositions of many hospital staff during the course of its inquiry, but the final report claimed that no “contra evidence or documents were put forth before the commission other that stating that the hospital gave the best treatment.”

Why was Arumughaswamy Commission formed?

In August, the single-member commission of retired Justice Arumughaswamy, appointed to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat.

A huge furore erupted after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 with political leaders in the state demanding to know the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former chief minister O Pannerselvam had requested a probe into her death which led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.

The Commission was assigned to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalitha on 22 September, 2016, and treatment provided till her demise on 5 December, 2016.

Justice Arumughaswamy has filed his 608 pages final report in Tamil and 500 pages report in English. Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before the Commission and have put forward their points of view.

The Commission started its investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK senior leader O Pannerselvam.

Notably, All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) panel of doctors which was constituted to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission with the medical reports had recently submitted its report giving Apollo Hospitals a clean chit in the treatment and diagnosis provided to Jayalalithaa.

With inputs from agencies

