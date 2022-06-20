Jammu-Kashmir: Three LeT operatives from Pakistan, one local terrorist gunned down in a big success for security forces

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a total of seven terrorists killed so far - three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan were killed and another terrorist gunned down early on Monday morning during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Sunday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The police said, "A local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down" along with the Pakistani terrorist killed on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said: "2 more terrorists, including terrorist Showkat, got neutralised (total 04). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered."

The Kupwara encounter started after the security force launched an operation in Lolab area of north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces while the search of their hideouts were being carried out. The personnel fired in retaliation, killing four terrorists, including Showkat.

An encounter occurred in Pulwama too where security forces have killed a local terrorist of LeT. The encounter in Chatpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, a police officer said, adding that the operation was going on.

The IGP Kashmir also informed that a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and one LeT terrorist were killed in Kulgam. "A total of seven terrorists killed so far - three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists," Kumar said.

The senior police officer said that the encounters in Kupwara and Pulwama were concluded, while search was underway in Kulgam.

The IGP Kashmir also said, "By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen and outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT (counter terrorism) operations will continue simultaneously in all three regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists."

With inputs from ANI

