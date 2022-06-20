Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists gunned down in Kupwara encounter, one killed in Pulwama

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the Jammu and Kashmir police will continue counter terrorism operations in all Kupwara, Pulwama and Kulgam and won't let terrorists deter security forces efforts to bring peace in valley

Four terrorists have been gunned down by security security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir' Kupwara. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them, police said.

The encounter in Kupwara started after the security force launched an operation in Lolab area of north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces while the search of their hideouts were being carried out. The personnel fired in retaliation, killing four terrorists, including Showkat.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the search operation was underway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one of the terrorists killed in the encounter in Kupwara has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the LeT terror outfit.

In another encounter in Chatpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, police and security forces killed a terrorist.

The encounter broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed, a police officer said, adding that the operation was going on.

IGP Kashmir said, "By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen and outside labourers, terrorists can't deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all three regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists."

On Sunday, police also killed two terrorists during an encounter in Kulgam. They were identified ad Haris Sharief of Srinagar (LeT C category) and Zakir Padder of Kulgam (JeM C cat).

