Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh witness low key 73rd Independence Day 2019 celebrations: Ajit Doval in venue as Satya Pal Malik unfurls National Flag in Srinagar

Trumpetting the Narendra Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the eventual bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in two Union Territories, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday (15 August) assured that the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir is neither at stake nor will be tampered with after the abrogation of the state's special status by the Centre.

Terming the changes introduced by the Centre as "historical", Malik said they will open a new door of development and help various communities promote their languages and cultures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"These changes have removed the hurdles for economic development and prosperity,” he said. Malik said it is surprising that in all the previous elections, focus of people was not brought on issues of 'Roti, Kapda aur Makaan (employment, clothing and housing)'.

"In the last 70 years people were lead astray from the main issues of economic development, peace and prosperity. Instead of paying attention to these issues people were misled on issues which are irrelevant to their lives," he said at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in his address on the first Independence Day function in the Valley after the abrogation.

The function was also attended by National Security Advisory Ajit Doval.

SRINAGAR: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik during #IndiaIndependenceDay celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium. pic.twitter.com/AN7vQW1WKO — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Malik said the step will enable good governance, bring self-reliance and employment opportunities to people Jammu and Kashmir and most importantly the feeling of unity and equality with the rest of the country.

"I want to assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is neither at stake nor has been tampered with. Indian Constitution allows many regional identities to prosper... Nobody should be bothered that their identity will finish because of the steps taken by the Central government... This step can be used to promote language, culture and identities within the state," he said.

Local tribes which did not have political representation will now get it under the new system, he said.

"Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Balti, Sheena and other languages will have opportunity to thrive in the new set up. Various tribes and castes in the state who have not had political representation will also find proper representation," the governor said.

All roads leading to the venue were sealed off. Security forces were deployed in large numbers at the stadium and outside. Only those with permission could get into the stadium.

Mainstream political leaders were not present in the function as most of them have been arrested after the scrapping of Article 370. However, some second rung BJP leaders attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said the government was committed to the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled the Valley in thousands in 1990 as militancy erupted and they were threatened.

He said his government is committed to the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

"I firmly believe that the complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including the civil society of the Valley who share a social & cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," he added.

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police led by SSP Manzoor Ahmed Dalal.

Unprecedented security arrangements were made in the city. All roads leading to the stadium were sealed but people with special passes were allowed to proceed to the venue. This year, no school contingents took part in the Independence Day parade or the cultural programme that followed it.

A group of people visiting Kashmir shouted "Vande Matram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at the stadium. Malik said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sustained efforts by armed forces have ensured the defeat of terrorists.

There is a sharp decline in terror recruitment and incidents of stone pelting after Friday prayers, he said. Talking about his one-year administration, Malik said he has tried to empower people through grassroots democracy.

He said Urban Local Body elections in October and the second-ever Panchayat polls in November-December were held after a long gap and people came out in large numbers to sent a clear message to terrorists and separatists.

Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy and Kashmiri apple and other fruits have already created a niche for themselves, Malik said. And Investment Summit proposed later this year will focus on investment and expertise in these areas.

Finally finished agenda of integration of India, says Ram Madhav in Leh

Ladakh witnessed a much vibrant scene as BJP MLA Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was applauded for his recent impassioned speech in Lok Sabha defending move to abrogate Article 370, shared several photos and videos from the Independence Day celebrations in Ladakh.

The entire atmosphere was filled with patriotic spirit and unity. So, we decided to celebrate Independence Day in traditional Ladakhi style through the beating of the daman and surna These celebrations are just a trailer for the development of #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/zDN6h6yYUV — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 15, 2019

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/KkcNoarPPB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Humbled by the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @rammadhavbjp Ji to rejoice our celebration of the first Independence Day of UT Ladakh. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/wMBa5oClyj — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 15, 2019

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, speaking to ANI, said that finally the agenda of integration of India was finished. "This #IndiaIndependenceDay is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory (UT) status. I'm happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh. (sic)"

Ram Madhav, BJP in Leh: This #IndiaIndependenceDay is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory (UT) status. I'm happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/LmGgsBXC06 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Celebrations in Kupwara and other areas in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal plays a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/2kipUbCTmL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

KUPWARA: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh celebrates 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay with troops. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/uJ1v8DaI8x — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

At some places, Independence Day celebrations were clubbed with Rakhsha Bandhan celebrations too:

Punjab: Women tie rakhis to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Attari-Wagah border. pic.twitter.com/8RWjX4rS7X — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

With inputs from agencies