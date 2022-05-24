Jammu and Kashmir: Three civilians hurt as terrorists hurl grenades at security forces in Kulgam
This comes only a few hours after The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists shot dead a policeman in Srinagar and injured his seven-year-old daughter
Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Three civilians were injured on Tuesday as terrorists lobbed grenades at a Naka party of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at a bus stand in the Yaripora area of Kulgam district.
"Three civilians were injured as terrorists lobbed grenades at a naka party of police and CRPF," the police said.
Greater Kashmir reported that militants hurled a grenade at a joint naka party of police and CRPF, which fell in a drain and exploded with a bang injuring three civilians.
The joint party fired few rounds in air even as the area was cordoned off immediately. In the meantime, the injured were shifted to district hospital from where one of them was referred to Government medical College Anantnag, the report said.
Further details into the matter are awaited.
This comes only a few hours after The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists shot dead a policeman in Srinagar and injured his seven-year-old daughter.
With input from agencies
