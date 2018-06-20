Jammu and Kashmir policeman killed, another injured after militants fire upon security forces' vehicle in Sempora

One policeman was killed and another injured when militants fired upon a security forces' vehicle at Sempora on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.

The ultras targeted the vehicle of the 7th Battalion IRP and fired indiscriminately, a police official said. He said further details of the incident are awaited.

On Tuesday, an army jawan was injured in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gunfight took place in the Nazneenpora Hyuna village of Tral township after which massive clashes broke out in the area around the encounter as locals started pelting stones at the security forces.

Reinforcements from the police were sent to control the situation on the outer periphery.

On 16 June, two civilians were killed in separate incidents of clashes with security forces in south Kashmir in two days as stone-pelters intensified their agitation, the police said.

With inputs from PTI