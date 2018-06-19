Army jawan injured in encounter with militants in Tral, at least four militants suspected to be holed up in the area

An army jawan was injured in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The gunfight took place in the Nazneenpora Hyuna village of Tral township, reported CNN-News18. The soldier has been sent to the hospital.

CNN-New18 has reported that at least four militants were holed up in the area as security forces engaged in the anti-terror encounter.

According to reports, a cordon-and-search operation in the village was conducted after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in a residential area of the village. The army fired warning gunshots after which the militants responded. The jawan was injured in this exchange, according to CNN-News18.

Massive clashes broke out in the area around the encounter as locals started throwing stones at the security forces engaged in the encounter. Reinforcements from the police were sent to control the situation on the outer periphery.

“We have tightened the cordon to ensure that militants don’t escape from the area,” an anonymous official was quoted by Greater Kashmir.

The 42 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army conducted the search operation along with a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a section of the Central Reserve Police Force, according to the newspaper.

On 16 June, two civilians were killed in separate incidents of clashes with security forces in South Kashmir in two days as stone pelters intensified their agitation, the police said.

In the first incident, which took place on 15 June, in Pulwama district's Nowpora area, a youth was killed and a woman injured allegedly in firing by Indian Army personnel. In the second incident, a grenade blast killed one civilian in Anantnag on 16 June while there were many incidents of violent clashes between protestors and police on the occasion of Eid.

Earlier in June, at least 23 people, including eight security personnel, were injured on 4 June in two grenade attacks by militants in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Kashmir.