You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Army jawan injured in encounter with militants in Tral, at least four militants suspected to be holed up in the area

India FP Staff Jun 19, 2018 19:46:02 IST

An army jawan was injured in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The gunfight took place in the Nazneenpora Hyuna village of Tral township, reported CNN-News18.  The soldier has been sent to the hospital.

CNN-New18 has reported that at least four militants were holed up in the area as security forces engaged in the anti-terror encounter.

Stone pelters take to the streets in Kashmir after Eid prayers on 16 June. PTI

Stone pelters take to the streets in Kashmir after Eid prayers on 16 June. PTI

According to reports, a cordon-and-search operation in the village was conducted after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in a residential area of the village. The army fired warning gunshots after which the militants responded. The jawan was injured in this exchange, according to CNN-News18.

Massive clashes broke out in the area around the encounter as locals started throwing stones at the security forces engaged in the encounterReinforcements from the police were sent to control the situation on the outer periphery.

“We have tightened the cordon to ensure that militants don’t escape from the area,” an anonymous official was quoted by Greater Kashmir.

The 42 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army conducted the search operation along with a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a section of the Central Reserve Police Force, according to the newspaper.

On 16 June, two civilians were killed in separate incidents of clashes with security forces in South Kashmir in two days as stone pelters intensified their agitation, the police said.

In the first incident, which took place on 15 June, in Pulwama district's Nowpora area, a youth was killed and a woman injured allegedly in firing by Indian Army personnel. In the second incident, a grenade blast killed one civilian in Anantnag on 16 June while there were many incidents of violent clashes between protestors and police on the occasion of Eid.

Earlier in June, at least 23 people, including eight security personnel, were injured on 4 June in two grenade attacks by militants in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Kashmir.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 19:46 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group H - 19 Jun 2018
Poland
0:0
Senegal
Match Centre
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores