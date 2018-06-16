Two civilians killed in separate incidents in Kashmir's Pulwama, Anantnag as security forces open fire on stone-pelters

Two civilians were killed in clashes with security forces in South Kashmir in two days as stone pelters intensified their agitation, the police said.

In the first incident, which took place on Friday in Pulwama district's Nowpora area, a youth was killed and a woman injured allegedly in firing by Indian Army personnel.

However, a defence spokesperson claimed that a mob had gathered and begun to hurl stones at army troops during a patrol, forcing the security forces to resort to aerial firing after sounding out verbal warnings. They extricated themselves from the area and continued with their patrol, the spokesperson added.

"A road in Nowpora was blocked because of three or four cars parked on the wrong side," the spokesperson said, adding that when the troopers got off their vehicle to request the drivers to move the cars, a huge crowd gathered at the site and started throwing stones at them. "The troops cautioned the crowd verbally. But the crowd turned violent and tried to overpower the troops. Army personnel resorted to aerial firing, extricated themselves and continued with their patrol."

A police officer said the army opened fire after the stone-pelting worsened. Two people were injured in the violence, he added.

The youth who died was identified as Waqas Ahmad. The woman who was injured — identified as Ruqaya Bano — is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Protests in Anantnag

In the second incident, security forces fired pellets at protesters in Anantnag, killing one and injuring 16. According to the Greater Kashmir, several youth took to the streets soon after Eid prayers concluded. They pelted security forces with stones, prompting the troops to retaliate with tear gas and pellets. This triggered further clashes.

The youth who was killed has been identified as Sheeraz Ahmad of Brakpora. Two others sustained pellet injuries in their eyes and have been sent to Srinagar for further treatment, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Dr Majid Mehrab, medical superintendent of the hospital where the injured were taken, said the deceased suffered pellet injuries in his throat and head.

With inputs from PTI