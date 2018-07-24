Jammu and Kashmir militant surrenders before security forces in Srinagar, returns to family

Srinagar: An unidentified militant in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday surrendered before security forces and returned to his family, the police said. "With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

However, the details of the surrendered militant have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth. More than a dozen militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept an offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these militants have surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home.