You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir militant surrenders before security forces in Srinagar, returns to family

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 12:06:54 IST

Srinagar: An unidentified militant in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday surrendered before security forces and returned to his family, the police said. "With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

However, the details of the surrendered militant have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth. More than a dozen militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept an offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these militants have surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:06 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores