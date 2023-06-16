5 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jumagund area of LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that search in the area was underway.

The encounter started in the early of Friday between terrorists and joint parties of Army and police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district.

On 13 June, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Army and police near LoC in Dobanar area of Machil in Kupwara district.

The terrorists killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla said that a 'dangerous move' by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and heads of terror groups to rope in women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages had come to light.

