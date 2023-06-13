2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two terrorists were gunned down near line of control (LoC) in Dobanar area of Machil in Kupwara district on Tuesday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The terrorists were killed during a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said: “Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues.”

Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023

The terrorists killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today.

News agency PTI on Sunday quoted General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla saying that a 'dangerous move' by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and heads of terror groups to rope in women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages had come to light.

Earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Rajouri district.

With inputs from agencies

