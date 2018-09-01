Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind among leaders who offered condolences

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday at New Delhi's Radhapuri temple after a prolonged illness. The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am.

He was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi but he had stopped taking medicines since the last few days. He was later taken to the Radhapuri Jain temple where he decided to follow the Jain ritual of Santhara or Sallekhana, meaning to fast unto death, reported News18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pujya Jain Muni #TarunSagar ji Maharaj. His contribution towards cherish the humanistic value and Knowledge of Adhyatm in society will remembered forever. It is a very big loss from the viewpoint Indian sages community. — Narendra Modi (@NarendraModi014) September 1, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted and said that Jain monk Tarun Sagar has spread message of peace and nonviolence in the society through his teachings.

जैन मुनि श्री तरुण सागर जी महाराज के देहावसान के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। "कड़वे प्रवचन" के लिए मशहूर, उन्होंने समाज में शांति और अहिंसा का संदेश फैलाया और युवाओं को अच्छे संस्कार देकर समाज को नयी दिशा प्रदान की। उनके सभी अनुयायियों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2018

Leaders from across the nation expressed condolences for the spiritual leader's death.

जैन मुनि श्रद्धेय तरुण सागर जी महाराज के असामयिक महासमाधि लेने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे प्रेरणा के स्रोत, दया के सागर एवं करुणा के आगार थे। भारतीय संत समाज के लिए उनका निर्वाण एक शून्य का निर्माण कर गया है। मैं मुनि महाराज के चरणों में अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 1, 2018

Deeply Pained to hear about the passing away of Pujya Jain Muni Tarun Sagar ji Maharaj. He was a spiritual leader who inspired millions to lead a moral and meaningful life. My prayers are with his disciples and followers. #TarunSagar — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) September 1, 2018

Pained to hear the sad demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2018

दमोह की धरती को नमन करता हूँ, जो श्रद्धेय जैन मुनि तरुण सागरजी महाराज जैसे ईश्वर तुल्य विराट व्यक्तित्व की जननी है। अपने "कड़वे प्रवचन" से हमारे जीवन को सार्थक स्वरूप प्रदान करने वाले ऐसे संत सदियों में एक बार धरती पर आते हैं। गुरुदेव कृपावर्षा से आप हमारे ह्रदय में अमर रहेंगे। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 1, 2018

कड़वे प्रवचनों के लिए विख्यात राष्ट्र संत तरुण सागर जी महाराज के देवलोक गमन से हम सब आहत हैं। देश ने एक बहुत बड़ा संत खो दिया। मेरा सौभाग्य रहा कि जयपुर प्रवास के दौरान महाराज जी मेरे आवास पधारे, मुझे आशीर्वाद दिया। मैं उन्हें नमोस्तु करते हुए हृदय से श्रद्धांजली अर्पित करती हूं। pic.twitter.com/xyZRSNdrAb — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 1, 2018

Extremely sad,earn about untimely, unfortunate Jain Muni #TarunSagar’s passing away,early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society.Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely,blessed by him — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 1, 2018

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the death of the Jain monk has done irreparable damage to the entire country, society and especially to the RSS. He also said that his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan' gave the society a direction and that the spiritual leader would always remain an inspiration for many.

Born on 26 June, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, the renowned Digambar Jain monk has a huge following in the Jain community. He was popularly known for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. He accepted celibacy and decided to lead a life of a monk in the year 1981. His last rites will be performed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar later on Saturday

With inputs from ANI