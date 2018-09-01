You are here:
Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind among leaders who offered condolences

Sep 01, 2018

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday at New Delhi's Radhapuri temple after a prolonged illness. The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am.

File Image of Jain Monk Tarun Sagar. ANI

He was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi but he had stopped taking medicines since the last few days. He was later taken to the Radhapuri Jain temple where he decided to follow the Jain ritual of Santhara or Sallekhana, meaning to fast unto death, reported News18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted and said that Jain monk Tarun Sagar has spread message of peace and nonviolence in the society through his teachings.

Leaders from across the nation expressed condolences for the spiritual leader's death.

 

 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the death of the Jain monk has done irreparable damage to the entire country, society and especially to the RSS. He also said that his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan' gave the society a direction and that the spiritual leader would always remain an inspiration for many.

Born on 26 June, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, the renowned Digambar Jain monk has a huge following in the Jain community. He was popularly known for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. He accepted celibacy and decided to lead a life of a monk in the year 1981. His last rites will be performed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar later on Saturday

With inputs from ANI


