Jahangirpuri violence: CBI takes over probe; forensic team at spot to collect samples, evidences

Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has filed a PIL in Supreme Court seeking handover of investigation of cases related to Hanuman Jayanti clash in Jahangirpuri and Ram Navami incidents in various states to NIA

The matter of Jahangirpuri violence will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As many as 10 teams have been constituted to probe the incident of violent clashes that took place between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in on the evening of 16 April (Saturday).

Earlier on Monday, an eight-member forensic team reached Jahangirpuri to investigate the incident. They collected samples from the spot where violence broke out on Saturday.

Alongwith taking photographs of the buildings from where the stones were pelted on procession, the team also collected forensic samples from the ground.

Staff posted with Jahangirpuri Police Station were accompanying the forensic team, a senior police official informed. The team is expected to furnish its report within a week.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court by advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal who has sought the handover of investigation of cases related to Hanuman Jayanti clash in Jahangirpuri and Ram Navami incidents that were recently reported in various states, to NIA.

Jindal said that NIA will probe ‘links of anti-national and international organisations like ISIS.’

So far, the police have arrested 21 people, including the "main conspirators" Ansar and Aslam, in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where an uneasy calm prevailed on 17 April, 2022, as companies of anti-riot police patrolled the streets and people largely stayed indoors.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the clashes, police said, adding that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Police have also recovered a pistol from one of the accused — Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park — which he allegedly used during the commission of crime.

This was the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

With inputs from agencies

