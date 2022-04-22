Jahangirpuri riots: Delhi Police Commissioner writes to ED, asks to probe mastermind Ansar under PMLA

Riots broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April, during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Police has arrested mastermind Ansar and others for their alleged involvement in the incident

In the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director to probe mastermind Ansar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources to News18 said on Friday.

Delhi Police suspects gambling money was used by Ansar to purchase land and properties in various places. Sources in ED said, his properties and bank details are under scanner and the case is no longer of rioting. The probe of illegal funds is also underway.

Most of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case have been charged with National Security Act.

A case is likely to be registered against Ansar under PMLA. There has to be a probe to see whether the accused in the Jahangirpuri riots had imposed money which were of proceeds of crime. ED also then has the right to confiscate the assets.

Who is Jahangirpuri riots mastermind Ansar?

Delhi Police on 17 April had arrested Mohammad Ansar claiming that he was a key conspirator, mastermind of the clashes that erupted in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Police informed that Ansar, along with his four-five companions, reached the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out in the area and allegedly started the ruckus, which acted as a trigger point for clashes between the two communities.

A report in The Wire mentioned that Ansar is a known history-sheeter of the area and has a record of his criminal history since 2007. He is said to be running a bootlegging business and gambling racket in the area and in the past, he has been taken into preventive custody multiple times.

Born in 1980 in the slum of Jahangirpuri, Mohammed Ansar was arrested with a knife for the first time 13 years ago. He has a total of seven FIRs have been registered against him.

When Ansar was produced at a court earlier this week, he appeared in front of the media in the style of ‘Main Jhukega Nahi…’ from the film Pushpa.

