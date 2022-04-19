Jahangirpuri clash: Ansar reached Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra with 4-5 others, sparked violence, say Delhi Police

The Delhi Police told the Court that it needs to find out the source from where these accused got the weapon

In the biggest development in Delhi's Jahangipuri violence incident, the remand copy of the accused in the incident accessed by CNN News18 mentions that Ansar, along with his four-five companions, reached the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out in the area and started fighting with the people.

Ansar and his companions started the ruckus, which acted as a trigger point. When the police intervened and asked Ansar and his accomplices to stop, and in no time the police were outnumbered by the crowd and that is how the peaceful Hanuman Jayanti procession turned violent, Delhi Police said in its remand note.

The Delhi Police maintains its stand that the violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy" on the day of the riots.

Another point that the Delhi Police made in the court is that it needs to find out the source from where these accused got the weapon. Although the police tried to stop Ansar, when he started fighting with the peaceful process, the cops tried stopping them, but the rioters did not stop and by that time the crowd had increased and many policemen got injured.

Amid the ongoing investigation of the Jahangirpuri incident, Delhi police are currently investigating Sonu Chikna's viral video of a brandishing a sword at the mob during the incident. The Delhi Police has also deployed more security on the ground. The Delhi police are keeping a watch on the area via drones so that no untoward incident takes place.

The Delhi Police also stated that it is important to find the mastermind of the Jahangirpuri violence incident.

It is the first time that the Delhi Police is putting before the Court that Ansar, Sonu Chikna and others are not the mastermind, and the investigating team is yet to identify the man behind the Jahangirpuri clashes and for that the custodial interrogation of the accused was needed.

