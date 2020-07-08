JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: 75.01% students pass Jharkhand Class 10 exams; boys outscore girls with 75.88%

JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: The pass percentage of JAC 10th Result was an improvement as compared to the 2019 results when 70.81 percent students had cleared the board exam.

JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage | The overall pass percentage in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination, the results of which were declared today (Wednesday, 8 July), stood at 75.01 percent.

Of the 3.85 lakh students who appeared for the matriculation exam this year, a total of 2.88 lakh students cleared the exam.

According to the data shared by the JAC, the pass percentage of JAC 10th Result was an improvement as compared to the 2019 results when 70.81 percent students had cleared the board exam. This year, it has increased 75.01 percent.

The 2019 result was a significant improvement over the 2018 as only 59.48 percent students had cleared the 10th board examination in 2018.

Boys outperformed girls in JAC 10th Result 2020 after securing 75.88 pass percentage. While, girls secured an overall pass percentage of 74.25 percent.

Among the districts in Jharkhand, Koderma performed the best with the pass percentage of 83.06 percent, followed by Ranchi at 80.05 percent.

Whereas, Pakur district received the lowest pass percentage at 63.98 percent.

The JAC 10th Board examination 2020 result was declared by the state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1.30 pm on Wednesday and is available on the board's official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their scores at Firstpost by submitting details in the widget below:

The Jharkhand board usually announces its result by the month of May, however, this year, the JAC 10th Board result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a 2019 announcement, students who score 60 percent and above marks are awarded a first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent are awarded a second division. Students who score 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded a third division.