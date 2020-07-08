JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Scores of matric exam announced; check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED | Around 3.85 lakh students had registered for the Jharkhand board matriculation examination, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Once uploaded, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the board's official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Follow LIVE Updates on JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 here

According to reports, around 3.85 lakh students had registered for the Jharkhand board matriculation examination, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Grading criteria for JAC Class 10 examination result

As per a 2019 announcement, students who score 60 percent and above marks are awarded a first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent are awarded a second division. Students who score 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded a third division.

The JAC usually announces its result by the month of May, however, the JAC Class 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The JAC had recorded 70.77 percent results in the 2019 Board examination. It was a significant improvement from 2018 result when only 59.48 percent students had cleared the 10th board examination.