JAC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand Board to declare results soon; check alternative websites if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is down

JAC Board Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 LATEST News and LIVE UPDATES | The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the results of Class 10 exams on Wednesday (8 July, 2020) on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the exams held this year from 11 till 28 February.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 exam results at 1 pm on its official website - jacresults.com .

Step 5 : Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Step 4 : Your results will appear on the screen

Step 3 : Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 2 : Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

In 2019, boys performed better than girls, registering a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. 68.67 percent girls cleared the Class 10 exam.

In last year's Class 10 exams, 70,77 percent students had passed, a marked improvement over the pass percentage in 2018, which stood at 52.48.

Step 1 : Go to the examresults.net website Step 2 : Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or access the link directly here Step 3 : Look for the link that says "JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) Examination Results 2020 - JAC Results 2020" Step 4 : Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

As has been experienced in the past, due to the heavy online traffic to the two portals, some students may face difficulties in accessing them. In such a scenario, students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

As the number of coronavirus cases grew in India and a lockdown was imposed on 24 March, the declaration of Jharkhand Class 10 results was delayed. Evaluation of answer sheets began on 28 May and ended on 25 June.

Students need 35 percent marks in each paper to clear the Class 10 exams. The students who fail to pass the exams can appear for the Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exams.

Palamu was the best-performing district with 79.74 pass percentage, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent) and Hazaribagh (77.54 percent).

Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi Residential Girls School in Hazaribagh, secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams in 2019 with 99 percent.

In order to check Jharkhand Board's Class 10 exam results through SMS, students can send the message "RESULT JAC10 <Roll code and Roll number> <Registration number>" to 56263.

As per a 2019 announcement, students who score 60 percent and above marks are awarded a first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent are awarded a second division. Students who score 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded a third division.

JAC Board Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 LATEST News and LIVE UPDATES | The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the Jharkhand Class 10 Board results today (Wednesday, 8 July, 2020) on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, reports said.

According to News18, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh has informed that the result will be declared at 1 pm by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

Around 3.85 lakh students had registered for the Jharkhand Matriculation exam this year. While, in 2019, around 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

The JAC usually announces its result by the month of May, however, the JAC Class 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to another report by News18, Singh had earlier said that the pending evaluation process will be completed in a day or two. "The students can expect their results by Friday, 10 July 10."

On Tuesday, he confirmed the date and time of the result as 8 July, 202o. However, he also informed that results for Class 12 Board is likely to released only by the end of this month, the report said.

Once the result is available online, students can check their results by submitting details in the widget below:

Besides the official website, the JAC Class 10 results 2020 will also be available on platforms like and jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

The JAC had recorded 70.77 percent results in the 2019 Board examination. It was a significant improvement from 2018 performance at 59.48 percent.

Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi Residential Girl School in Hazaribagh had secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.

In the state, boys had reported better results than girls in the JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls had managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent.

Among districts, Palamu had emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.