'It's the tongue that sometimes slips', BJP minister Sanjay Nishad apologises after controversial remarks

New Delhi: Following his controversial remarks which asked BJP workers to learn from dogs and monkeys, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad apologised on Sunday saying his tongue slipped.

“My words are being misinterpreted. I said-even animals stand to protect their own. You kept pressing the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP buttons for years. So I tried to make them understand with some examples. The word slips out of our mouths by mistake. It’s the tongue that sometimes slips. I take it back,” he said.

He further said, “I would like to thank my community for supporting my words. We have Nishad Guharaj Maharaj’s blood. But the previous governments had put this blood to sleep and had rendered it unconscious by making it drink Pava.”

A video of Sanjay Nishad is going viral in which he while addressing his workers from the Nishad community in Ballia, advised them to learn from the dog and the donkey.

In the video, Nishad said, “I have come here to anger the people of Ballia. When the people of Ballia get angry, they bring change to the country. When the people of Ballia got angry, they uprooted the British from the country.”

“What have you done for your children? If someone teases a dog’s child, then its mother pulls out the meat by plucking it. Dogs also have a love for their children. If you go to the police station, no one from your community will be found there. Go to a police station, you will not even meet any constable of your community there. Even peons will not be found in the BDO office. Even the clerk in the DM office does not belong to your community. If you go to any department, you will find yourself zero,” Nishad said which can be heard in the video.

Giving the example of a donkey, he said, “This creature, which is considered to be the weakest of mind, also considers the person standing behind it as an enemy and you are choosing the same enemy for last 70 years.”

