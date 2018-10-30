Isha Ambani to wed Anand Piramal on 12 December in Mumbai; families release joint statement

Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani will get married to Anand Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group on 12 December, 2018. The wedding ceremony will take place at Antilia, the Ambanis' residence in south Mumbai, announced the families in a joint statement.

"We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on 12th December, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture," read a joint statement from the families. The families also announced that they will be hosting their friends and family in Udaipur during the weekend prior to the wedding.

The Ambanis were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple on 29 October where they had come to present the first invitation for the wedding.

The couple had an extravagant engagement ceremony in Italy's picturesque Lake Como last month which saw stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.