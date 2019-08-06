IRCTC Refund Policy 2019: Indian Railway's new refund rules, charges levied for cancellation of e-tickets

Due to heavy rains and water-logging in a few areas in Mumbai city and a few adjoining areas, several railway services were suspended in the past two days as a precautionary measure for commuters. Amid such adversity, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), that offers the facility of online ticket cancellation via its official website irctc.co.in and mobile app, has come up with new rules to refund the passengers.

As per the IRCTC website, the online ticket cancellation should be done within the time limits prescribed under these rules for obtaining refund. The procedure of refund depends on the nature and status of the e-ticket.

List of charges by IRCTC for cancellation of e-tickets before the preparation of Reservation charts:

E-tickets booked through IRCTC’s website, can be cancelled only via online facility till chart preparation of the train and cancellations at face to face railway counters will not be entertained. The refund will be granted by PRSA system as per extant Railway Refund Rules.

If the ticket is presented for cancellation more than forty eight hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train, the passenger is required to bear these charges:

@ Rs.240/- for AC First Class/Executive Class,

Rs.200/- for AC 2 Tier/First Class,

Rs. 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy,

Rs.120/- for Sleeper Class and

Rs.60/- for Second Class.

If a confirmed ticket is presented for cancellation between forty eight hours and up to twelve hours before the scheduled departure of the train, a cancellation charge of 25 percent of the fare subject to the minimum of cancellation charge referred to in point (1) plus GST is charged, stated IRCTC.

Cancellation charges per person on confirmed tickets in less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of a train or up to chart preparation, whichever is earlier, stand at 50 per cent of the fare. However, this is subject to minimum cancellation charges.

Cancellation of e-Tickets after the preparation of Reservation charts:

A user, willing to cancel the e-ticket will be mandated to file online Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) as per rules laid down by the Railway ministry for claiming a refund after preparation of charts. Here are the rules to cancel confirmed tickets, RAC and waitlisted tickets, partially confirmed tickets, tatkal tickets and in case the train is cancelled:

Rules by IRCTC for cancellation of confirmed tickets:

No refunds on tickets with confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR has not been filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

Rules by IRCTC for cancellation of RAC and waitlisted tickets:

No refunds allowed on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR has not been filed online upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Rules by IRCTC for cancellation of partially confirmed tickets:

In case, a party e-ticket or a family e-ticket is issued for travel for more than one passenger, where some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund and less clerkage is admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket is cancelled online or online TDR is filed for all the passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to IRCTC.

Rules by IRCTC for cancellation of tatkal tickets booked as e-Tickets:

According to IRCTC, no refunds will be granted on cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules. However, partial cancellation of Tatkal e-tickets is allowed.

Rules by IRCTC for cancellation of e-tickets in case of trains cancelled:

If the train is marked as "CANCELLED" in PRS due to breaches, floods, accidents etc. a user will obtain full refund in case the ticket is cancelled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train.

