Delhi Metro Rail: Civic behaviour rules that commuters must follow

Metro trains and metro train stations are at par with airports when it comes to high standards of safety, security and civic behaviour rules.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its mission statement mentions that it is committed to providing the highest standards in safety to each passenger. In response, the DMRC also expects the commuters to follow the civic behaviour rules set by it.

These rules are common to all the metro rail networks in the country. One may end up paying penalty or may even be imprisoned for non-compliance of these rules.

Similar to airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)—a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs — is in charge of safety and security of the metro station.

Here's the list of metro ‘Dos’ and ‘Don’ts’:

Dos

• Always stand in a queue while buying tokens from counters, during checking by CISF personnel or boarding a train.

• Use dustbins for disposing of garbage and litter.

• Do make way for the physically and visually challenged passengers.

• Always commute with proper tokens or metro smart cards.

• Do give seats to physically-challenged and senior citizens inside the metro coach.

• Allow passengers from train to alight first. Mind the gap between platform and train while boarding or de-boarding.

• In case of any suspicious incident or behaviour of any passenger, inform metro police and CISF personnel.

• Cooperate with metro rail staff and security personnel.

• Do contact metro police for assistance.

• Do contact female security personnel in case of any problem (for lady passengers).

Don’ts

• Don’t travel without a token or smart card.

• Don’t share your card or token with another person on the same journey.

• Don’t step onto the metro tracks or try to pick the belongings that fall on the track. Contact metro staff for assistance.

• Don’t step on the tactiles meant for the visually impaired.

• Don’t consume food inside the metro coach.

• Don’t play music loudly inside the metro coach use headphones instead.

• Smoking and consuming liquor inside metro stations and trains is strictly prohibited.

• Don’t spit or throw litter on platforms and inside the coach.

• Don’t bring pets inside the metro station and coaches.

• Don’t jump over the ticket barrier.

• Don’t try to force open the metro coach doors.

• Don’t deface the posters and notices put on walls of metro stations and inside the coaches. Also, don’t put up posters.

Penalties for breaking the abovementioned rules include:

• Travelling without a ticket will result in a fine of Rs 50.

• Drunken behaviour, vandalism, indecency, use of offensive and abusive language is punishable with a fine that may extend to Rs 500.

• Putting up posters without lawful authority or defacing the metro premises or trains will invite penalties that may extend up to 6 months imprisonment and /or a fine up to Rs 1000.

• Walking on metro tracks without lawful authority will be punishable by imprisonment up to 6 months or a fine of up to Rs 500 or both.

• Carrying dangerous, offensive and banned material on metro rail is punishable with imprisonment extending up to 4 years and a fine of up to Rs 5000.

• Damaging metro boards or documents shall be punishable with imprisonment up to 2 months and/or penalty of Rs 250.