Delhi Metro Rail: Things you are allowed to carry and things you cannot

Regardless of which city you reside in or whether you are a one-off or a daily commuter on a local metro train, it is important to know what you can or cannot carry into the metro station or the metro train. Being aware of the rules will help you avoid inconvenience or even fines.

For example, a person is allowed to carry a pack of cigarette, but not a bottle of liquor. Weapons are not allowed, but women are allowed to carry a small knife for their own safety.

While passengers are allowed to carry most daily use items, as a precaution, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and for that matter other Metro rail corporations like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, etc. have a list of items that commuters are prohibited to carry.

Things you cannot carry inside a Metro train:

• Sealed liquor bottles like whiskey, beer, etc.

• Banned spirits and inflammable liquids in all forms.

• Dangerous and banned chemicals, acids, corrosives, petroleum products, oxidising and radioactive substances.

• Any kind of weapon, firearms and ammunition.

• Any kind of explosives.

• Inflammable solids and wet batteries.

• Any sharp objects like knives, daggers, swords, cleavers, cutleries etc.

• Screwdrivers, wrench, pliers and other tools which are more than 7 in or 17.5 cm in length.

• Pets and animals of any kind.

• Large-sized baggage above 15 kg.

• Offensive items, carcasses of dead animals, anything related to blood and bones, parts of human bodies, skeletons and human ashes.

Things you can carry:

• Anything of daily use that doesn’t fall under the banned category.

• Computers, laptops, tabs, electronic and electrical gadgets, etc.

• Camera, tripod and films.

• Women can carry knives up to 4 inches in length for their safety.

• One packet of cigarettes and one lighter/matchbox per passenger.

• Juices, cold drinks and beverages.

• Food packets and eatables.

• Baggage weighing not more than 15 kg and size not exceeding 60 cm length x 45 cm breadth x 25 cm height.

Exception:

• While other Metro rails don’t allow liquor bottles, Hyderabad Metro rail allows passengers to carry a maximum of two sealed liquor bottles.

A word of caution:

One can end up paying a heavy penalty and face imprisonment for violation of rules.

• Carrying dangerous, offensive and banned material on Metro Rail is punishable with imprisonment extending up to four years and a fine of up to Rs 5000.

