IPU CET 2021: GGSIPU postpones CET to avoid clash with NEET 2021; check details here

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for BTech (engineering), BPharma (pharmacy), and BA English programmes has been postponed by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). As the IPU CET 2021 is clashing with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate (UG) students, GGSIPU has decided to postpone it.

As per schedule, the IPU CET 2021 examination was planned to be conducted on 12 September. Even the NEET UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on the same day. Due to the clash, the IP University has delayed the exam, however, the revised dates for these specialised courses are not yet announced.

The announcement about the postponement of the exam was made by the university through a press release.

Click here for the official notice

Meanwhile, candidates can access their admit cards which are made available on the website http://www.ipu.ac.in/. By using the application number and date of birth, the IPU CET hall tickets can be easily downloaded.

For the unversed, the IP University closed the admission registration process for several Undergraduate (UG) programmes including Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Journalism and Communication (BJMC), and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) among other courses on 28 and 29 August.

The IP University CET exams are conducted for admission into various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. However, the selection process depends on the scores and rank secured by applicants in the entrance test.

For further updates and information, candidates are requested to keep tabs on the official website.