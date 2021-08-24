IPU CET 2021: GGSIPU released admit cards at ipu.ac.in; check details here

IPU CET 2021 examination for undergraduate programmes will be conducted on 28 and 29 August.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi has released the admit cards for Common Entrance Exam (CET) 2021 for undergraduate (UG) courses. The hall tickets have been issued for BCom Honors, Bachelor of Education (BEd), and Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) courses.

The registered candidates can avail their admit cards by visiting the official website www.ipu.ac.in. Also, to access the hall tickets, candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth.

Meanwhile, the IPU CET 2021 examination for undergraduate programmes will be conducted on 28 and 29 August. As per the schedule, the examination for BJMC and BEd will be held on 28 August while for BCom Hons, it will be conducted on 29 August. This year, the IPU CET 2021 examination will be taken up via a computer-based mode.

Check simple steps to download IP University Admit Card 2021 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.ipu.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘CET 2021 Admit Card’ link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: After submitting details, applicants need to click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the IPU CET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check your hall ticket and then download it on computer or laptop

Direct link to download hall ticket: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/72840/login.html

The university has earlier informed that on the day of the entrance examination, applicants are requested to carry their admit card along with valid government ID proof including voter ID, passport Aadhaar card, pan card, or driving license to the examination hall. Without their call letters, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

For the unversed, the admission process began on 11 June with the release of the application form. While the last date to fill the form was 7 August. The IP university conducts CET every year to enroll candidates in its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.