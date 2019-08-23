IPCC CA Result 2019: ICAI expected to announce CA Inter scores soon on official website icaiexam.icai.org

IPCC CA Result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC) or CA Intermediate (old and new course) examination results either today or tomorrow (23 or 24 August) on the official website — icaiexam.icai.org at 6 pm.

In a notification, the ICAI said that the CA IPCC Old Course and CA IPCC New course result would be announced simultaneously on any of these websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or on icai.nic.in.

Along with the results, the institute will also release the All India Merit List (up to 50th Rank).

To check the IPCC CA Intermediate results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says IPCC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number, pin and click on submit to check your ICAI CA Inter Result 2019

Step 4: Download your CA Intermediate Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

According to the official notification released on the website, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, 23 August, 2019 (evening)/Saturday, 24 August, 2019 around 6 pm and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank)

The dates for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course in November, 2019 have also been released by ICAI. The registration for these courses have begun. For further details on the same, applicants can check out the official notification released on the website here — resource.cdn.icai.org

