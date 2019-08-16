CA Exam Schedule 2019: ICAI announces dates for foundation, intermediate, final exam in November; check icai.org for details

ICAI CA exam schedule 2019 dates announced | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for the Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation, intermediate and final exam.

These exams will be held in the month of November, 2019. The registration for these foundation, intermediate and final courses have begun. For further details on the same, applicants can check out the official notification released on the website here — resource.cdn.icai.org

Here are the dates for the examinations:

Foundation course examination (under new scheme) 9, 13, 15 and 17 November

Intermediate (IPC) course (under old/ new scheme) Group I: 2, 4, 6, 8 November

Intermediate course (under the old scheme) Group II: 11, 14, 16 November

Intermediate course (under new scheme) Group II: 11, 14, 16, 18 November

Final exam (under old/new scheme) Group I: 1, 3, 5, 7 November

Final exam (under old/new scheme) Group II: 9, 13, 15, 17 November

Insurance and risk management technical exam under modules I to IV: 9, 13, 15 and 17 November

International trade laws and world trade organisation (ITL and WTO) Part I Exam: (Group A) 2 and 4 November, and (Group B) 6 and 8 November

International taxation assessment test: 9, 13 November

It is also emphasised that there will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government.

These examinations will be held in 209 cities in the country, along with international cities like Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

The application forms for CA exams will be available soon. The registration window will open from today, 16 August and continue till 7 September, 2019 post which applicants will be charged with a late fee for the registration. With the late fee provision, the candidates will be able to register until 10 September, 2019.

