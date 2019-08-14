ICAI CA Result 2019 Declared: Ajay Aggarwal, Nayal Goyal emerge toppers; Rajat Sachin Rathi tops foundation exam

ICAI CA Result 2019 Declared | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination on Tuesday (13 August) on the official website – icai.org.

This year, Ajay Aggarwal, Nayan Goyal and Rajat Sachin Rathi have been declared toppers. Ajay from Rajasthan received 650 marks, taking the top position in the CA (Old Course) with 81.25 percent. While, in the new syllabus, Nayan was declared the topper with 75.88 percent.

For CA Foundation course, Rajat Sachin Rathi took the top rank with 87.50 percent, followed by Kalivarapu Sai Srikar with 86 percent.

The overall pass percentage for old course is 7.63 percent while, for the new course the figure stood at 20.85 percent.

Steps to check ICAI CA Result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CA Final, CA Foundation Results'

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials, such as, registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download your ICAI Result 2019 and take a printout for future use