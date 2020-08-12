International Youth Day 2020: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee hail nation's 'greatest strength'; history and significance of day

A number of activities, like concerts, workshops, cultural extravaganzas and meetings, are held on this day to give the youth's voices a platform

First designated by the United Nations in the year 1999, International Youth Day aims to raise awareness about the legal and cultural issues concerning the youth.

After the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the recommendations made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, the first International Youth Day was observed on 12 August, 2000.

The day highlights the importance of the youth as a future generation and the current driving force of change in the world, according to a report by Hindustan Times. A number of activities are organised across the world like concerts, workshops, cultural extravaganzas and meetings to engage the youth and give a platform for them to voice their thoughts, actions and initiatives.

As per the report, due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the UN is conducting an International Youth Day with a podcast discussion that will be hosted by the youth.

The theme for the year 2020 is 'Youth Engagement for Global Action'. The UN has put the spotlight on three areas - engagement at the community level, national level and global level.

As per a report by World Health Organization (WHO), youth engagement, as defined by the 2018 Global Consensus Statement, means an "inclusive, intentional, mutually-respectful partnership between young people and adults".

As per the global health body, youth engagement means that the ideas, perspectives, skills and strengths of the youth are integrated into the design and delivery of strategies, programmes, policies and funding mechanisms that affect their lives and the communities, countries and world.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in a tweet, urged the youth across the world "to be active change agents in building a more equitable and sustainable world."

On this day, I appeal to youth in India to be at the forefront of eradicating various social evils like caste & gender discrimination. #InternationalYouthDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2020

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the youth is the greatest strength and asset of any nation, his colleague Prakash Javadekar said the day "offers a chance to raise awareness of the need to ensure the engagement and participation of youth."

Greetings on #InternationalYouthDay. The greatest strength and asset of any nation is its youth. India is truly blessed to have a youth power filled with tremendous ambitions and skills. I am sure that they will continue to strive towards PM @NarendraModi’s vision of #NewIndia. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2020

My best wishes to youth of the nation and around the world on #InternationalYouthDay. The day offers a chance to raise awareness of the need to ensure the engagement and participation of youth. #InternationalYouthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/psjZVZSdTA — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 12, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is committed to "empowering the youth", while Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio shared said he hopes the day will "pave way for meaningful engagements and bring about positive change."

When then the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40%. Youth of Bengal led the nation many times in the past and will continue to do so in the future (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 12, 2020

Greetings to the youth of the country & across the world on #InternationalYouthDay. As we celebrate this day & highlight the importance of mainstreaming young people's voices, actions & initiatives, I hope it will pave way for meaningful engagements & bring about positive change. pic.twitter.com/k2MnAPRyBH — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 12, 2020

The delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, on its official Twitter page, shared a series of throwback images from the first Youth Climate Conclave where students and youth leaders captured the essence of nature through their lenses to mark the occasion.

आज की आशा, कल की किरण!☀️ Today, on #InternationalYouthDay, we look back to the first #YouthClimateConclave, where students & youth leaders captured the essence of nature through their lens and became the voice #ForNature. Take a glimpse below📸👇 pic.twitter.com/giYNqcsOjo — EU in India (@EU_in_India) August 12, 2020

The United Nations called the day an "opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ voices and action”. Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru said that if the youth becomes more conscious, "humanity will have a great future".

Wednesday's #YouthDay is an opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ voices and action. You are never too young to have your say. Share your ideas & solutions for a better future here: https://t.co/r4aTfSrcY2 #UN75 pic.twitter.com/qpCxTxhyQc — United Nations (@UN) August 12, 2020