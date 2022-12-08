Every year on 11 December, International Mountain Day is marked to raise awareness of the value of mountains to life and to emphasise the potential and challenges associated with mountain development. The day also aims to forge partnerships that will benefit mountain communities and environments all across the world. On 11 December 2003, International Mountain Day was first observed. In 1992, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development adopted Chapter 13 of Agenda 21- Managing Fragile Ecosystems for Sustainable Mountain Development.

The plentiful Himalayas, which are a top tourist destination for thrill seekers, is a blessing to India. Numerous tourists from India and other countries have been drawn to the majestic Himalayan range. Tourists like embarking on journeys of self-discovery across these picturesque snow-covered mountains to gain life-changing experiences. Today, on the occasion of International Mountain Day, we will offer insights about some best-known trekking destinations across the Himalayan range in India:

Beas Kund:

Himachal Pradesh, one of the most difficult trekking locations in India, offers an amazing short trek known as the Beas Kund Trek, Manali. Enjoy the beautiful vistas of the Pir Panjal peaks, Dhundi, and Bakarthach meadows as you stroll along the shores of the River Beas. To reach the glacier lake that is the river’s origin, you have to climb upstream. It is also renowned as Beas Kund, and according to mythology, Sage Vyas, the author of the Mahabharata, used to bathe there. For this hike, no past trekking experience is required.

Kedartal:

In comparison to other Himalayan treks, Kedartal is a challenging climb. This trek is intended for seasoned hikers and thrill lovers. The journey moves up to the massive mountains that surround the glacial Kedartal lake. In this cauldron, some of the famous mountains rise, including Mount Thalaysagar, Mount Bhrigupanth, Mount Nanda Parvat, Mount Jogin, and Mount Gangotri. With river crossings, spider walls, and the sheer height itself, this trip is really appealing.

Valley of flowers:

The Valley of Flowers trek in Uttarakhand, one of the top hiking trips in India, brings you to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh pilgrimage site, as well as a UNESCO world heritage site. The journey is 55 kilometres long, with a peak elevation of 3658 meters. This picturesque valley appears to be in heaven during the rainy season when it is covered with thousands of different types of vibrant high-altitude Himalayan wildflowers.

Hampta Pass:

The Hampta Pass Trek is a 35-kilometre journey that commences in the Kullu Valley village of Hampta and finishes in Chatru in the Lahaul & Spiti Valley. The time frame is approximately 4 to 5 days, and the peak altitude is 4400 m. The experiences are priceless, and the view is incredibly beautiful. Snow-covered valleys, thick deodar forests, flowery meadows, crystal-clear rivers, and Himalayan avifauna all cross your path during the trek.

Dodital:

It’s a short hike that passes through wide meadows, dense woodlands, charming rivulets, and untouched natural beauty. Dodital, a tiny lake surrounded by oak and rhododendron trees, is located in the Uttarkashi area at a height of 3000 meters above sea level.