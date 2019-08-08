International Cat Day 2019: From grumpy face to charcoal nose strip, let's take a look at some adorable feline friends on Instagram

International Cat Day 2019 | Every year since 2002, on 8 August, people celebrate the sweet, purring and independent streak of their beloved feline friends. Created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other animal rights groups to celebrate the furry pet, 8 August is observed as International Cat Day.

On this day, feline lovers take to social media to upload adorable pictures or videos of their pets. Some even tweet memes or share crazy antics of their notoriously apathetic friends using the trending #InternationalCatDay.

You can mark the occasion by raising awareness about the need to protect feline members in the society or volunteering at a cat rescue centre or by simply donating food and blankets.

But the best way to shower love for your own moggies would be to give them an extra ear scratch or catnip as a special treat.

With all their moodiness, our grumpy buddies never fail to make us cuddle them after every rough day and it’s only fair if we spend the day swooning over adorable cat pictures flooded on social media.

Taking note of this special occasion, let's take a look at a few Instagram accounts dedicated to cats, to dig out some cute content.

Atchoum the Cat

Atchoum, a male Persian cat with hypertrichosis, has a grumpy face which is a visual replication of Monday morning blues. He will remind you of yourself struggling through Monday mornings while getting ready to leave for work.

Suki the Cat With a streak of adventure at heart, Suki is her owner's travel buddy. Her presence is an add on to the breathtaking travel account marking her owner's journey. Suki's charm lies in her captivating eyes.

Albert the Baby Cat

Gifted with a charcoal nose strip, short legs, and bluest eyes, Albert the Baby Cat has never had a less-than-photogenic moment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Albert Baby Cat (@albertbabycat) on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

Sam If Atchoum reminds you of Monday mornings, then Sam's face is Sunday night. With eyebrows on fleek, Sam looks worried all the time.

Hamilton The Hipster Cat

If you are into mustaches, then Hamilton: 'The Hipster Cat' can make you feel jealous. He has this 'annoyed dad' look on his face which can only remind us of trouble after reaching home past curfew.

View this post on Instagram

Venus the Two-Faced Cat Venus is the rarest of the rare. With her face split in black and ginger in a perfect line in the middle of her face, Venus is gifted with one green and a blue eye.