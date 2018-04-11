Indrani Mukerjea discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital; forensic report rules out drug overdose

Two days after the dean of JJ Hospital confirmed Indrani Mukerjea overdosed on an antidepressant, she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, according to reports.

However, the chemical analysis report by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday ruled out drug overdose and said her ill health could be due to some "other medical ailment", CNN-News18 reported. This report will be submitted to the hospital on Thursday.

On Tuesday, JJ Hospital dean SD Nanandkar said, "Overdose of benzodiazepine was suspected and that is what has come out positive in the test."

Indrani, the former INX Media chief underwent an MRI scan and other tests after she was rushed to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to an alleged drug overdose. Indrani — in custody since August 2015 as one of the prime accused in the April 2012 disappearance and subsequent murder of her 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora — was rushed to the hospital around 11 pm on Friday from Byculla Jail. She was reported to be in a semi-conscious and delirious state.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that the overdose was an attempt to "eliminate" Indrani, who happens to be the key witness against Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's alleged INX Media money laundering case.

Indrani, the key witness against Chidambaram and son poisoned in jail. Who is behind it? Attempts to eliminate her? https://t.co/V8AtGnendQ via @PGurus1 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 9, 2018

On Monday, Byculla Jail authorities in Mumbai ordered a probe on Monday to find out if there was any foul play by jail authorities while administering the medicines to Indrani after JJ Hospital's "basic-level provisional diagnosis" pointed to a drug overdose.

Indrani's daughter, Sheena Bora (24), was abducted and killed on 24 April, 2012 allegedly over a financial dispute and her body disposed off in a forest in the adjoining Raigad district, according to the police.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.